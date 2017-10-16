Kennel and kennel owner face animal cruelty charges following dog deaths

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of Coastal Dog Services and the business itself are now facing charges of animal care and cruelty related crimes after the Newport News Animal Services Division completed its investigation into the incident that caused the death of a dog on Aug. 26.

Rick Joseph Tevelia, 61, of Newport News is facing two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of a boarding establishment failing to meet the adequate care requirements.

Coastal Dog Services, in the 2000 Block of Warwick Boulevard, has been charged with two counts of a boarding establishment failing to meet the adequate care requirements and one count of animal cruelty.

Fenway, a 10-month-old Australian Shepard, died from injuries suffered while in the care of Tevelia during a stay at Coastal Dog Services.

On Monday, Fenway’s owner Jason Fox said he was happy to see the results of the Newport News Animal Services’ investigation.

“The biggest thing that I wanted to take out of what happened to Fenway was to create a sense of urgency with what was happening,” Fox said. “And even bring out some light on other cases.”

The investigation also led to additional charges being placed from an incident on June 23 in which another dog named Bruce died while under the care of Coastal Dog Services. In Bruce’s case, the kennel manager and the business were charged with cruelty to animals. Added charges were boarding establishment failing to meet the adequate care requirements for the business and another charge of animal cruelty for Tevelia.

The June charges in the Bruce case are scheduled in Newport News General District Court on Oct. 25. The August charges in the Fenway case are scheduled in Newport News General District Court on Dec. 13.

All of the charges are misdemeanors.

