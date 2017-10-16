Homicide investigation underway in Henrico County

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Henrico County.

On Sunday, Henrico police responded to the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court just before 7:15 p.m. for a suspicious death investigation.

As of Monday morning, Henrico police say they are now treating the investigation as a homicide.

No other details of the investigation were released. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

