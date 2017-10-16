Henrico officer injured in crash; 2nd driver charged with running red light

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are investigating after one of their officers was involved in a two-vehicle crash while pulling out of the Government Center Monday afternoon. Police officials say that the officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police representatives said the incident happened at the intersection of Prince Henry Drive and Parham Road around 1 p.m. when the officer was pulling out of the government complex.

As the officer was pulling out, another driver is said to have run a red light, causing them to hit the officer’s vehicle in the side.

Police said the other driver was charged with failure to obey a traffic signal.

Officials said that the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to be o.k.

