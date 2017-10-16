HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation of Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are investigating a HAZMAT situation in Richmond.

Officials told 8News the call for a suspicious object came in just before 12:30 p.m. at the Hopper Lofts apartments, located in the 700 block of Everett Street.

Police say the apartments have been partially evacuated, and Commerce and 6th Streets are closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

