Fredericksburg woman dies in King & Queen County crash

KING & QUEEN Co., (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning in King & Queen County.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., a 1998 Lincoln Town Car was traveling northbound on Route 721 about a mile north of Route 619 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The sedan ran off the right side of the road, struck multiple trees and overturned — ejecting the driver.

The driver, 22-year-old Khadijah M. L. Robinson, of Fredericksburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said. There were no other passengers inside the vehicle.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

