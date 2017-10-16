Former youth softball coach indicted on dozens of child sex crimes

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former youth softball coach in Orange County has been arrested and charged with dozens of sex crimes involving children.

Cathy S. Rothgeb, 37, of Stanley, turned herself in to Virginia State Police last Friday and is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail. She has been charged with seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The charges stem from a state police investigation that began in the summer of 2016 after a female victim approached an investigator about alleged sexual abuse during Rothgeb’s tenure as a volunteer softball coach in Orange County.

Rothgeb, also a former youth softball coach for Orange County High School, has coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams in Orange County, Spotsylvania County and throughout the region from the 1980s through the early 2000s. She has no recent affiliation with the Orange County High School, according to police.

Anyone with information about Rothgeb or her charges are encouraged to contact the State Police at 1-888-300-0156 or 540-829-7400 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

