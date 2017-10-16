Commission works to update same-sex marriage in Virginia code

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State leaders are taking a closer look at the Code of Virginia. They say what is written about marriage is outdated and needs to be fixed.

On Monday, the Virginia Code Commission met in Richmond’s Pocahontas Building to discuss possible changes.

“We routinely change the Code of Virginia,” said Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke).

Few people know the code as well as Edwards. He is chair of the Virginia Code Commission.

He said it is their job to identify language that is obsolete and propose bills to the General Assembly to remove it from the code.

“It’s always been the law of Virginia that marriage is defined as one man and one woman. That’s been the law of Virginia since the beginning of time,” he said.

But the Supreme Court case striking down Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage has changed things.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has said our laws are unconstitutional and therefore obsolete,” said Edwards.

Edwards said the commission voted unanimously Monday to submit legislation for the next General Assembly session to remove the language restricting marriage to one man and one woman from the code.

“This will bring Virginia into the 21st century,” he said.

Edwards is confident it will pass.

Attorney General Mark Herring was asked to advise the commission on the issue.

“If these unconstitutional provisions remain in the Code of Virginia, there is a possibility that citizens of the Commonwealth could be misled into believing that they remain valid law, which, of course, they do not,” Herring wrote in his letter to the commission.

The commission is also more broadly looking at updating the Code of Virginia in regard to gender-specific terms.

“We want to make sure that the language of the code is precise and that we’re not discriminating against anybody and that we’re being inclusive, but also that we’re being precise as to what we’re saying,” said Edwards.

As far as a constitutional amendment reflecting the same-sex marriage decision, Edwards said that would take more time.

Two General Assemblies need to approve a constitutional amendment with an election in between.

“That means the House of Delegates is not going to take up any constitutional amendments until 2019,” said Edwards. “It would have to pass in 2019, we’d have an election and then in 2020 it would need to pass again and then be put on the ballot in the fall of 2020.”

