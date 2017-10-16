Church Hill residents concerned about new apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In Richmond, residents are concerned that a new apartment complex will cause problems in their neighborhood.

It will be here on Glenwood Avenue near Government Road.

Residents tell 8News they have a long list of concerns about the Glenwood Ridge Apartments. They said it has nothing to do with the tenants who would become their new neighbors and it’s about who will be managing the property and the amenities they are offering.

“I called it the apartment to nowhere,” said Church Hill resident Martha Looney.

Residents in the Church Hill area of Richmond are concerned the new apartment complex on Glenwood Avenue would leave new tenants stranded.

“There’s no sidewalks, no access to a grocery store and no realistic access to transportation,” Looney said.

The property is being built by the humanities foundation aims to offer affordable housing in the neighborhood.

“I understand Church Hill needs affordable housing but these residents won’t get the same amenities that the residents that actually live in Church Hill get,” Looney said. “We can actually walk to stuff. They won’t be able to.”

Nia Strei owns a house right across the street from the proposed apartments. She said it’s the lack of sidewalks that is her biggest concern because she already sees how her neighbors struggle.

“They have to walk up this road to get to the local market and they’re walking at least a mile and a half, two miles,” Nia Strei said. “Then they are walking back with the two packages in their hands it’s really a miserable situation and they can do better than this.”

She said people speed through Glenwood Avenue all the time.

“If the weather is icy or dicey you’re going to have a lot of close encounters,” Strei said.

There are also concerns about what will happen to the historic Chimborazo Trolley Barn that is on the property. The Humanities Foundation said the barn will be included in their design and they are following the proper process with the city for its preservation.

