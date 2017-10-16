Charity Pro-Am tees off Dominion Energy Charity Classic week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first annual Fred Funk and Friends Golf Gala Pro-Am charity event opened a busy week in the River City for the upcoming PGA Tour Champions event this weekend. The Pro-Am benefits Challenge America and K9s for veterans; non-profit organizations dedicated to help our veterans.

Honorary chairman Fred Funk hosted proceedings at the Kanawha Golf Club in Manakin-Sabot, some golfers participating in this week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia took part; including defending champion Scott McCarron.

They hope to raise more than $100,000.