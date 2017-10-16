‘All clear’ given after HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews evacuated part of an apartment complex in Richmond Monday afternoon because of a HAZMAT situation.

Officials told 8News the call for a suspicious object came in just before 12:30 p.m. at the Hopper Lofts apartments, located in the 700 block of Everett Street.

Commerce and 6th Streets were temporarily closed as authorities investigated the object.

Police said they didn’t find anything dangerous or illegal and no one was hurt.

