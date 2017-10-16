8SportsBlitz Poll of Week 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2017 high school football season has made the turn for the second half of the schedule. Here is our latest Top 10 poll collaborated by Mitch Carr, Chip Brierre and members of RVA Gamebreak:
- Hermitage Panthers (8-0)
- Dinwiddie Generals (7-0)
- Highland Springs Springers (6-1)
- Monacan Chiefs (7-0)
- Manchester Lancers (6-1)
- Thomas Dale Knights (5-2)
- L.C. Bird Skyhawks (5-2)
- Lee-Davis Confederates (6-1)
- Hopewell Blue Devils (6-1)
- Varina Blue Devils / Collegiate Cougars (5-2 / 6-1)