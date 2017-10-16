1-year-old girl shot, killed in her Henrico home to be laid to rest Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One-year-old Jaidah Morris who was shot and killed in her Henrico County home will be laid to rest Monday.

The visitation and funeral will be held at the March Funeral Homes, located at 2110 E Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at a vigil held in honor of Morris.

Police say someone opened fire in her Henrico home through a window last Wednesday, striking and killing the one-year-old girl and injuring her father.

The visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the funeral is set to begin at 2 p.m.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.