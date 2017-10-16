1 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say one person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond Monday.

Just before 10 a.m., State police responded to the multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 74 mile marker.

According state police, at least one person has been transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

