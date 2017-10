RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday afternoon the two commonwealth schools in the CIAA proved they are the two to beat in the Northern division in front of their home fans.

The Virginia Union Panthers (5-2, 4-0 in conference) defeated Chowan 35-10, the Virginia State Trojans (6-0, 4-0 in conference) used a frenetic fourth quarter of big plays to upend Bowie State 47-35 on Homecoming Weekend.