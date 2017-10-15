Police investigate double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating an early morning double shooting.

It happened in the area of North Burch and East Washington Streets.

Police responded to the area at 12:20 a.m. and found two people shot. A vehicle in the area had also been shot.

Both victims were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center, but one was later transported to VCU Medical with a gun shot wound to his back. That victim was under 18.

Police aren’t releasing the identities of the victims or any suspect information. They tell us it’s an ongoing investigation.

