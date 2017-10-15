Gold tops Black in annual VCU open scrimmage, 56-45

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual VCU Black & Gold scrimmage gave Ram Nation a show to enjoy less than a month before the men’s basketball team hosts their exhibition with Virginia Union on November, 3rd.
Split into two groups by the coaches, the gold unit defeated the black unit 56-45. Gold was led by Benedictine College Prep. graduate and transfer Khris Lane with 15 points and nine rebounds; freshman Marcus Santos-Silva also provided a double-double for the winning side with 13 points and 11 boards.
Sophomore De’Riante Jenkins paced the black squad with 12 points.
Senior Justin Tillman was scratched from the action with a sprained ankle during the week.
VCU head coach Mike Rhoades will head up to Atlantic 10 media day in Washington D.C. Tuesday at the Verizon Center.