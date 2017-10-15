Gold tops Black in annual VCU open scrimmage, 56-45

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual VCU Black & Gold scrimmage gave Ram Nation a show to enjoy less than a month before the men’s basketball team hosts their exhibition with Virginia Union on November, 3rd.

Split into two groups by the coaches, the gold unit defeated the black unit 56-45. Gold was led by Benedictine College Prep. graduate and transfer Khris Lane with 15 points and nine rebounds; freshman Marcus Santos-Silva also provided a double-double for the winning side with 13 points and 11 boards.

Sophomore De’Riante Jenkins paced the black squad with 12 points.

Senior Justin Tillman was scratched from the action with a sprained ankle during the week.

Box score for @VCU_Hoops scrimmage. Gold def. Black 56-45. Khris Lane 15 pts, 9 reb; Marcus Santos-Silva w/ the dubs 13 pts, 11 reb. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/PfqaoQz2uO — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) October 14, 2017

VCU head coach Mike Rhoades will head up to Atlantic 10 media day in Washington D.C. Tuesday at the Verizon Center.