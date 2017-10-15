Device found at Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI Richmond Division is investigating after a device was found on the grounds of the Cedar Creek & Belle Grove National Historical Park.

It was found during a reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek.

No one was harmed, Virginia State police deemed the device safe.

The FBI is asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or has information to please contact the FBI at 804-261-1044.

Agencies along with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Virginia State Police, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Middletown Police Department are investigating this matter.

