Chesterfield teen killed in Powhatan County wreck

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) in Powhatan, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 4700 block of Route 60, roughly a mile west of Bell Road.

Police a 1997 Nissan lost control and crossed into the oncoming travel line before colliding head-on with a 2001 Ford F-350 pickup truck towing a trailer.

The driver of the Nissan, who has been identified as 19-year-old Timothy P. Michael of Chesterfield County, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

