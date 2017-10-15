Amber Alert issued for Virginia teen taken against her will

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police issued an amber alert after Prince William County Police say 16-year-old Sinahi Aguilar Cruz was abducted early Sunday morning and believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Cruz was last seen at 14807 Danville Road in Woodbridge, Virginia around 1:43 a.m.

Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz was attending a party in the area where she was last seen with a male acquaintance.

During the party the two go in an argument and separated. At some Cruz left the home where witnesses say she was seen being forcibly place in a car by the male acquaintace.

The victim is believed to have been taken against her will by Roberto Medrano Segovia, 21, and may be traveling in a dark-colored Honda Civic, possibly a hatchback.

Cruz is identified as a white female, 5’2″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds with brown eyes, and straight, long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white and purple striped long-sleeve shirt, denim jean pants, and a light-colored jacket.

Segovia is described as a Hispanic male, with brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black v-neck t-shirt, blue denim baggy jeans and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at (703) 792 – 6500 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

