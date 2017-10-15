1 person dead in crash on Route 60 in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) in Powhatan, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 4700 block of Route 60, near Bell Road.

The crash closed all lanes of Route 60 for several hours, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The highway has since re-opened, but the crash remains under investigation by police.

