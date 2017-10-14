Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for fentanyl death of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A woman is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after a 12-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in July.

According to police, it happened on July 10 on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive. Police responded to a report of a juvenile who was not breathing.

Kanye D. C. Champelle was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Police initially did not suspect foul play. An autopsy revealed Kanye had fentanyl and acetylfentanyl in his system.

Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and is now responsible for the majority of drug overdose deaths in Franklin County.

Homicide detectives determined 60-year-old Sheila M. Hutchins left five juveniles at the home with no supervision. During that time, Kanye was exposed to the drug that caused his death, according to police.

Kanye’s father, Robert Bren Jr. told NBC4 last month that his son was at a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins.

Hutchins was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.