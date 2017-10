PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University is currently on lockdown following reports of a shooting.

Shooting on Campus – VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017

Pos. Suspect: BM wearing white jersey with blue number 23. If you have information contact @CCPDVa (804) 748-1251 or is at (804) 524-5411. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

