Turnovers help lift Delaware over William & Mary 17-0

NEWARK, Del. (AP) – J.P. Caruso hit Jamie Jarmon on a 27-yard scoring pass and Delaware cashed in on two turnovers to beat William & Mary 17-0 on Saturday in a battle between two of the Colonial Athletic Association’s top defenses.

Both teams were held to under 250 yards of total offense and the Blue Hens (4-2, 2-1), who entered No. 3 in league scoring defense (16.8 points per game) converted an interception by Colby Reeder into a field goal.

Nasir Adderley recovered a fumble on a muffed fourth-quarter punt return that set up Kani Kane’s 1-yard TD run four plays later, and earlier returned an interception 45 yards, setting up a Delaware drive that ended with a missed field goal.

Frank Raggo’s 35-yard field goal gave Delaware a 10-0 halftime lead.

William & Mary’s defense, which entered No. 5 in scoring defense (17.8 points per game), forced 10 Delware punts and stopped the Blue Hens once on downs. The offense, however, entered Delaware territory four times and was held to 201 total yards, 104 passing and 97 rushing.

Shon Mitchell, the first true freshman to start as quarterback since 1975 (Tom Rozantz), completed 19 of 36 passes with two interceptions for William & Mary (2-4, 0-3), which has lost three straight.