Police release description of VSU shooting suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured after a shooting on the Virginia State University (VSU) campus Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 14. When VSU and Chesterfield County Police arrived at the scene on Hayden Street, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The campus was on lockdown for nearly five hours as police investigated the shooting.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect dropping a firearm on campus and exiting VSU at Lee Street and Chesterfield Avenue. The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing light blue jeans and a white t-shirt with blue sleeves.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or (804) 524-5411.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.