PHOTOS: Volunteers gather to paint mural in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of 60 volunteers gathered to paint a mural in Jackson Ward as part of the UNITY Street Project.

The project sketched the design a week ago. Richmond artist Hamilton Glass designed the sketch along with Girls for a Change.

Girls for a Change looks to support and inspire girls of color by helping them dream about their future. The group tries to bring about social change by being active in communities.

Volunteers also decorated snack bags that will be donated to Girls for a Change to support after-school programs. Virginia Credit Union is also helping the group by providing financial education programs to members of Girls for a Change.

You can see the finished mural at the corner of East Broad Street and North 1st Street.

