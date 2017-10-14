GRTC bus hits man on scooter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a GRTC Transit System bus in Church Hill.

It happened on the corner of 25th and Clay Streets. Police say the bus hit a man riding a scooter at 6:43 p.m.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police. The man was rushed to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.