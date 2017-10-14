Henrico Police investigating after woman found dead

Henrico Police responded to a call shortly before 10:30 this morning on the 1500 block of Americana Drive.

Emergency personnel arrived and found a woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were applied.

Police are conducting a death investigation. They are not releasing who died or the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.