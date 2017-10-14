Father and another person arrested after 2-year-old dies in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are investigating a 2 year-old’s death after being taken to the hospital unconscious and having injuries.

The child was being treated for its injuries but later died.

The father of the child 26 year-old Aaron Christopher Watford was arrested and charged with 4 Felony counts of Child Endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

26 year-old Telicia Monet Russell was also arrested and charged with 4 counts of Child Endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The identity of the child is not being released at this time.

