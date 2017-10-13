Chesterfield daycare provider pleads guilty to 3-month-old’s death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County woman pleaded guilty Thursday after a 3-month-old baby died at her in-home daycare over a year ago.

Carrie C. Persichini, 53, who ran an unlicensed daycare out of her home, pleaded guilty to felony child neglect in the August 2016 death of Peter Hitt, an infant in her care.

At the time, she was watching 15 other children. Eight of those children were under the age of five and seven were under the age of 12.

The Richmond Medical Examiner’s office told 8News Hitt died of SIDS related to an unsafe sleep environment.

According to authorities, any daycare with more than five unrelated care children is required to obtain a license.

Persichini will be sentenced Jan. 4.

