Richmond Home Show this weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Home Show is taking place this weekend at Richmond Raceway Complex.

In addition to learning from national experts about topics pertaining to remodeling, renovation, décor, fall gardening and outdoor projects, this year’s event will also feature a beer garden, tiny home village and a ‘taste of Virginia’ food and wine sampling station.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and close at 8 p.m. both days. On Sunday, the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.8News will be on the move bringing you the news where you live LIVE from inside the Richmond Home Show.

Last year, 8News had so much fun bringing you the news where you live LIVE from inside the Richmond Home Show that we’re doing it again! Join us beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Check out a slideshow of photos from last year’s event:

8News on the Move: Richmond Home + Garden Show View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Katie Dupree interviews Kevin O'Connor from PBS's "This Old House." The event featured more than 250 vendors. The 8News crew has a little fun before the show starts. Spice up your kitchen with a trip through the herb garden. 8News getting ready to bring you the news where you live! Did you know butterflies taste with their feet? One of the many unique vendors in attendance. You could even play traditional arcade games! John Bernier brings you the weather where you live from the Richmond Home + Garden Show! These ladies get to watch 8News at 5 while receiving a massage! Juan and Amy having some fun before 8News at 5. That's a wrap for 8News on the Move!

Questions about the show? Please email Caitlind@mpeshows.com or call 440-248-5729 x125. Click here for ticket information. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under all weekend long.