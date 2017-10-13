Police in Charlottesville fatally shoot man after alleged sexual assault

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP/Newsplex) — Police in Charlottesville say officers fatally shot a man they were chasing after a reported sexual assault and robbery.

Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred S. Thomas read a statement saying officers were called to the scene Friday afternoon. He says officers found the victim, who gave police a description of the suspect, who was armed with a gun. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Thomas says officers saw a man matching the description on a trail near the Rivanna River.

Officers said the suspect ran away toward the river.

The chief says shots were fired and the suspect was hit and died from his injuries.

Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting. Neither police agency immediately provided further information, including the race of the suspect and officers.

Anyone who was in the area of Riverside Avenue or the Rivanna Trail on Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. and who saw anything suspicious is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

