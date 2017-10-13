Pedestrian suffers non-life threatening injuries in RPD-involved crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a Richmond Police car Friday evening.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of North Belvidere Street and West Franklin Street just before 6 p.m.

Representatives from the police department said that the female who was hit suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

