Monument Ave protests cost city $570,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last month’s Monument Avenue demonstrations that drew hundreds of protesters to Richmond cost the city roughly $570,000, the mayor’s office said Friday.

Those figures include funding for staffing and equipment as well as planning and development review costs.

Below is a breakdown of the numbers:

Department of Emergency Communications – Personnel $ 6,442 Department of Information Technology – Personnel $ 7,339 Department of Public Utilities – Personnel $ 5,160 Department of Public Utilities – Operating (Contractor) $ 2,889 Department of Public Works – Personnel $ 3,791 Fire and EMS – Personnel $ 28,056 Fire and EMS – Operating $ 5,730 Planning and Development Review – Personnel $ 460 Police Department – Personnel $ 252,328 Police Department – Equipment and Operating * $ 254,041 Sheriff’s Office – Personnel $ 3,776 Total Cost $ 570,013

8News has learned that Capitol Police also spent $3,828.36 in overtime costs and $650.90 in equipment costs to help secure the Robert E. Lee monument during the demonstrations.

The Department of Emergency Management, meanwhile, spent an additional $2,006.88 for their efforts.

8News asked Virginia State Police for their costs as well, but they told us we would have to pay $1,000 for that information. They cited a lack of digitized personnel records, saying the information would have to be processed manually. None of the other agencies who provided records charged 8News for the information.

Roughly 300 people converged around the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond on September 16 to protest in support of and against the possible removal of Confederate statues in the city.

Seven people were arrested during the mostly peaceful demonstrations.

