Let’s Eat RVA: Boka Tako

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chances are, you have tried one of the many food trucks that are in the Richmond area. They often show up at weekend events and are a great alternative to fast food, but they also give you a look into what that restaurant has to offer on their menu.

Well, the one group that started it all is Boka Tako with their Boka Truck. They now have eight trucks that are constantly feeding people across Metro Richmond on any given day.

Owner of Boka Tako, Patrick Harris, says they took the concept of taco and went with a no-holds-barred approach where anything could be applied.

“Over the years, we’ve kind of played with that model and we really do put anything inside a taco, just as you’ll see today,” Harris said. “In fact, we’ve kind of conceptualized even want a taco is. A classical term [for a taco] would be a corn tortilla filled with […], but we’ve even started going as far as coming up with new tortillas. In this case, today, we will actually be creating a cheese bacon and onion tortilla, and then filling it with a massive conglomeration of meats, cheeses and potatoes that wouldn’t ordinarily go into a taco.”

That conglomeration is called the Shameless Taco, but you cannot get it from the Boka Truck. You have to go to Boka Tako on Robinson Street to get it. But trust us – it’s worth it!

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.