Here’s how to register to vote in Virginia before Monday’s deadline

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The election is still a few weeks away, but Monday is the last day to register to vote.

This is an off-year election and turnout often lags compared to years where voters are electing a president.

There have been voter registration drives all across the Commonwealth trying to boost the numbers.

Shermese Epps spent Friday encouraging people in Richmond to sign up.

“It’s always important that we are all participating,” she said. “We just really try to increase voter turnout.”

Virginians can register to vote by mail (applications must be postmarked by Oct. 16), in-person at their local voter registration office (applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 16) or online (applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 16).

To register to vote in Virginia, a person must:

be a U.S. citizen

be a resident of Virginia

be at least 18 years old by the upcoming November 7 general election

have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony

have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated.

To update information or register to vote online, click HERE.

Click HERE to check your voter registration status.

Find your polling place by clicking HERE.

For more information about voter registration or casting a ballot in the upcoming general election, visit the Department of Elections website at vote.virginia.gov or call toll-free at (800) 552-9745.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.