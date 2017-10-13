Gr8 Weekend Events: Richmond Home Show, Step UP for Down Syndrome 5K & Family Festival

(WRIC) — The Gourds, Goblets, and Ghouls Festival is this Saturday and Sunday at Hanover Vegetable Farm. They’ll have fun activities for the whole family including live music, food, hay rides, pumpkin picking and local wine and beer. It’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The address for Hanover Vegetable Farm is 13580 Ashland Road in Ashland.

Are you looking for some inspiration for your house? Head over to the Richmond Home Show this Friday through Sunday. You’ll get to discover the latest in home decor, design, landscaping and more. It’s at the Richmond Raceway Complex Amphitheater, located at 600 East Laburnum Avenue in Richmond. Here are the times: Friday, Oct 13: 11am – 8pm. Saturday, Oct 14: 10am – 8pm. Sunday, Oct 15: 10am – 6pm.

The 11th Annual Step UP for Down Syndrome 5K & Family Festival is Saturday. It celebrates the many abilities and accomplishments of people with Down syndrome in our community. There will be free family activities, live music and a fashion show featuring people with Down syndrome. Plus, a pumpkin patch, exhibits and food. This year it’s at the Acca Shrine Center and the 5K course will take you through Richmond’s Bellevue and Lakeside neighborhoods. Dogs on leashes with responsible owners are welcome. All proceeds benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond. 8:30am – 1pm. Acca Shrine Center: 1712 Bellevue Avenue in Richmond.

