Funeral set for teen found dead in North Carolina

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is being held for a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in North Carolina 11 days after she went missing from Virginia.

Ashanti Billie, a student at The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, was reported missing on Sept. 18 when she did not show up for her job at a sandwich shop in Norfolk. Her body was found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 29. Police have not released a cause of death or said how Billie ended up In North Carolina.

A funeral service is scheduled Oct. 13 at the Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland.

