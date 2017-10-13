Brunswick High School football game postponed due to social media threat

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Brunswick High School’s football game against Park View has been postponed due to an alleged social media threat, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to 8News.

The superintendent said that parents and students were notified about the threats and an increased police presence is on the school’s campus Friday.

Details about the alleged threat have not been released.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

