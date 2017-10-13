13 things you didn’t know about Friday the 13th

It’s Friday the 13th. If you’re superstitious, you’re likely under the impression that this is the most unlucky day on the calendar.

Here are 13 facts about Friday the 13th to help keep your mind off all bad things that could happen today:

1. First, it’s not that rare. It happens at least once a year and as many as three times. The next Friday the 13th is in April. The day of the week the 13th most often falls on is a Friday.

2. The 1980 film “Friday the 13th” grossed nearly $40 million during its initial cinema run, according to information from the Internet Movie Database.

3. Fear of the number 13 is known as triskaidekaphobia, while fear of Friday the 13th is known as paraskavedekatriaphobia.

4. According to information from Time, the mini crash of Friday, Oct. 13, 1989 was the second largest drop of the Dow history.

5. One psychotherapist, who specializes in the treatment of phobias, asserts that 21 million Americans fear Friday the 13th, according to information from About.com .

6. People in Spanish-speaking nations fear Tuesday the 13th, according to information from The Huffington Post.

7. NASA was almost tragically unlucky with its Apollo 13 mission. The capsule was launched at 13:13 on April 11, 1970. The explosion that ultimately destroyed the craft took place on April 13, which was a Monday.

8. The ancient Chinese regarded the number 13 as lucky, according to About.com. The ancient Egyptians also thought 13 brought good luck.

9. Builders have a strong contempt for the number 13. About 80 percent of high rises lack a 13th floor. The number is also frequently omitted from hospital and hotel rooms, streets and airline aisles and gates, according to the Huffington Post.

10. President Franklin D. Roosevelt apparently suffered from triskaidekaphobia: According to The Huffington Post, he refused to travel on the 13th day of any month and would not host a dinner party with 13 guests.

11. Worried about being in an accident on Friday the 13th? According to a recent Washington Post report, the risk of being in a car crash on any Friday is higher than other days of the week. Police attribute this fact to alcohol consumption.

12. Some people believe the fear of Friday the 13th goes back to the Garden of Eden. Supposedly Eve offered Adam the forbidden fruit on a Friday, and they were then ejected from Paradise.

13. Famed rapper Tupac died on Friday, Sept. 13, 1996. To this day, sightings of the recording artist continue. Jason, the fictional villain of the Friday the 13th movie series, was also killed on Friday the 13th and walks among the undead.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.