Traffic stop turns into shopping trip for Florida 6th grader, full tank of gas for mom

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – A traffic stop turned into a moment of gratitude for a local family.

On Tuesday morning, Hillsborough Deputy Donnie Rizer pulled over a mother and her children on their way to school.

The mother looked frantic. Her 11-year-old son was in the backseat crying.

When the deputy asked what was wrong, the mother explained the child was being bullied. He did not want to go to school where he is required to wear khaki pants. He only owns one pair, and they are stained and torn. His sister was in the seat next to him and was visibly upset. She did not want her brother to feel this way.

Deputy Rizer learned the family had been evicted a week ago. The mother had recently undergone surgery and could not go to work. Her partner works the overnight shift at Home Depot and has had trouble keeping up with the bills.

The deputy took the mother’s contact information and promised to get a hold of her later that day.

He said goodbye to the family and went to work. The deputy met with Detective Jay Hajj and they called the Target Store in Carrollwood and other members of the District 3 Motor Units and arranged for the children to get new clothes–two full uniforms, shoes and new backpacks. They also gave mom a full tank of gas.

A day later, both deputies had lunch with the boy at school.

