Teen charged after fight leads to shooting at Henrico Cookout

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old has been charged after a fight escalated and shots were fired at a Henrico fast-food restaurant on Thursday.

The fight broke out at the Cookout located on Eastridge Road. Eight or nine people were initially taken into custody for questioning while officers investigate the scene, but only one of them — 19-year-old Jakweus Jon-Patrick Gordon — has been charged.

Police said that during the fight, Gordon pulled out a gun and started firing at someone who was running away from the business.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the back of the restaurant was struck by a bullet.

Gordon was charged with aggravated assault and firearms charges.

Multiple people in custody after fight leads to shooting at Henrico Cookout View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Police said the gun involved was also recovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.