Student responsible for social media threat at Powhatan High charged with felony

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have identified the person responsible for a social media threat directed to Powhatan High School and charged them with a felony.

Authorities say the juvenile suspect is a student at the high school. The student was interviewed by detectives and then charged with threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property — a Class 6 felony.

A search warrant was also executed at the juvenile’s home and authorities seized an electronic device they believed was used to make the threat. Their investigation determined that while the threat was credible, the ‘juvenile lacked the immediate means to carry out his threat.’

Authorities do not have reason to believe that the juvenile conspired with others.

Powhatan High School principal Mike Massa sent an email to parents Wednesday reading that the high school “received a vague warning through social media of a possible threat at school” Thursday.

The email then states the Powhatan High School and the Powhatan Sheriff’s Department would be working together to take additional safety measures during school Thursday.

But parents woke up Thursday morning to a new email from the school stating the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Department identified the source of the threat.

“As a result, we have no safety concern for students or staff today,” the new email read. “The threat has been deemed not credible.”

The school started as scheduled Thursday morning.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office says no further information will be released at this time due to the on-going criminal investigation into the incident.

