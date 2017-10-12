Police now investigating Richmond shooting as a homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are now investigating a shooting that happened on Crestview Road a week ago as a homicide.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 3900 block of Crestview Road for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found Hakeem W. Winston, 24, of the 800 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Winston was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A second call was received at about 12:36 p.m. that afternoon for a man who showed up at a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives have determined the two incidents were related.

Police said they aren’t currently looking for suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

