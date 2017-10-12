Police: Gilpin Court shooting suspect turns himself in

Related Coverage Suspect sought in Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old Richmond man has been charged with a shooting that occurred last week in Gilpin Court. Police say the 24-year-old suspect turned himself in to authorities this week.

Rod’Que L. Hoggard-Johnson, of the 200 block of West Charity Street, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force on Wednesday, October 11. He was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with last week’s shooting on the 200 block of West Charity Street.

At around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, officers were called to the 900 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for reports of a person shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police later determined the shooting took place in the 200 block of West Charity Street in Gilpin Court.

Detectives ask anyone with any additional information to call Major Crimes Detective J. Miller at (804) 646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

