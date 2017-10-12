Multiple people in custody after fight leads to shooting at Henrico Cookout

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County said that several people are in custody after a fight escalated and shots were fired at a Henrico fast food restaurant.

Police said that nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at the Cookout located on Eastridge Road, but that 8 or 9 people are in custody while officers investigate the scene.

Officers believe that one of the people in custody was the culprit responsible for the shooting.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the back of the restaurant was struck by a bullet.

The person who fired the gun has admitted to doing it.

The gun involved has also been recovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

