Man charged with DUI manslaughter after crash that killed Chesterfield man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesterfield County man is facing several charges following a fatal car crash last month in Newport News.

The crash happened Sept. 17 on Interstate 64, near Oyster Point Road.

Virginia State Police say Daniel Ryan Crawford was driving a Jeep Cherokee when he tried to exit the highway, but ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The Jeep then caught fire.

A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Nelson Conner Gays, of Chesterfield, was unable to get out of the Jeep and died at the scene.

State police say Crawford, 23 of Poquoson, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He surrendered to authorities after being released on Oct. 11 and is now charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.