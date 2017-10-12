Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Richmond early Thursday morning.

At 12:54 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of O Street, near Martin Luther King Middle School, for the report of a person shot. Officers discovered a juvenile suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

According to police, two to three unknown males in all black were seen in the area shortly after.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or Detective H. Brown at 646-1109.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

