JCPenney hiring 1k seasonal workers in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — JCPenney plans to hire over 1,000 seasonal workers throughout Virginia and about 40,000 around the country for a variety of store positions. They include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more.

JCPenney is hosting its first ever National Hiring Day on Tuesday, October 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Management at each JCPenney location will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers to candidates on the spot. All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online here or in-store before the event.

JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.