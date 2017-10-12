Investigators find source of Powhatan High social media threat

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found the person responsible for the social media threat that was sent to Powhatan High School Wednesday.

Powhatan High School principal Mike Massa sent an email to parents Wednesday reading that the high school “received a vague warning through social media of a possible threat at school” Thursday.

The email then states the Powhatan High School and the Powhatan Sheriff’s Department would be working together to take additional safety measures during school Thursday.

But parents woke up Thursday morning to a new email from the school stating the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Department identified the source of the threat.

“As a result, we have no safety concern for students or staff today,” the email read. “The threat has been deemed not credible.”

The school started as scheduled Thursday morning.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office says no further information will be released at this time due to the on-going criminal investigation into the incident.

