How you can learn more about the GRTC Pulse project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RVA Rapid Transit will host a public forum Thursday to discuss the latest developments of the GRTC Pulse project and how the public transit system could improve in the city.

Experts from the TransitCenter will be visiting Richmond to share transit success stories from cities across the U.S. that like Richmond, have embarked on modernization and expansion of their transit networks.

The recent announcement that Amazon is seeking an urban headquarters location with excellent transit access and networks highlights the need for the Richmond region to accelerate its investment in transit.

In addition to TransitCenter, the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) will provide updates on the Pulse Bus Rapid Transit, the Richmond Transit Network Plan and recent planning in Henrico and Chesterfield for bus service expansion

The public forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Science Museum of Virginia in the Thalhimer Theater, located at 2500 West Broad St, Richmond.

PSG and RVA Rapid Transit have championed the Pulse, the new Richmond transit network plan, the regional transit vision plan, and recent planning for improved transit in Henrico and Chesterfield.

About TransitCenter: “We put transit in the center of cities.” We are a foundation that supports advocacy, research, and leadership development for transit reform across the U.S.

About Partnership for Smarter Growth: Our mission is to educate and engage the communities in the Richmond region to work together to improve our quality of life by guiding where and how we grow.

About RVA Rapid Transit: Is a grassroots organization across Metro Richmond. We see the need for a regional transit system to connect the metro area, drive economic growth, and make metro Richmond a more accessible and attractive place to live, work, play, and visit. We are dedicated to educating, organizing, and advocating for a first-class rapid transit system.

